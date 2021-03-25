Product Watch: 2021 Ben Hogan Putters



Forging is their heritage, and apparently, their future as well.

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has revealed their line of “Precision Milled Forged Putters” for 2021, which adds a new mallet, the BHM02 to the original one that was offered. There are still three blade models available.

In the new BHM02 you’ll find a modern mallet crafted with a multi-material design. It blends the use of a forged-milled aluminum face attached to a forged-milled 304SS body. The result is the ability for the company to move more mass to the rear of the head and towards the perimeter to make it more resistant to twisting. It also sports a double bend shaft and is face balanced to match up better with a more linear stroke.

According to Scott White, CEO of BenHogan Golf Equipment Company, “Feel is especially important on the putting green. That’s why the original Precision Milled Forged Putter line from Ben Hogan, which debuted in 2019, was crafted from soft, 1025 carbon steel, as the forging process strengthens and purifies the molecular structure of the steel to refine and tighten the grain structure of the head which, in turn, provides for uniform density across the entire clubface.”

White adds, “Though significantly more expensive and difficult to manufacture, when compared to inexpensive investment cast putters, all Precision Milled Forged Putters from Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company deliver unparalleled feel for more distance control and a truer roll because hot spots and, conversely, dead spots have been eliminated.”

For 2021, a highly durable Platinum Nickel finish option will be available on the BHB01, BHB03 and BHM01 models.

“Serious golfers love the classic styling and feel of our putters” adds White. “The only negative feedback we’ve received over the past couple of years was that they were only available with our proprietary Diamond Black Metal finish. Some golfers really wanted a more traditional, yet extremely durable option. The new Platinum Nickel option is the answer to those requests.”

The enhanced 2021 line of Precision Milled Forged Putters from Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company includes:

BHB01

Plumber’s neck blade design

1 shaft offset; 1.5 degrees loft

355 gram head with 43 degrees toe hand to promote active gate-swing putting stroke

RH only; available in Diamond Black Metal (DBM) or Platinum Nickel (PtNi) finish

BHB02

Player’s blade with double bend shaft

1 shaft offset; 1.5 degrees loft

355 gram head; face balanced for those who putt with a straight back / straight through stroke

RH only; DBM finish only

BHB03

Iconic player’ blade with flowing necl

1 shaft offset; 1.5 degrees loft

355 gram head weight with 50 degrees toe hang; ideal for and active open / close stroke

RH only; available in DBM or PtNi finishes

BHM01

Classic player’s mallet

Single bend shaft with ½ shaft offset; 1.5 degrees loft

370 gram head; face balanced for those who putt with a straight back / straight through stroke

RH only; available in DBM or PtNi finishes

BHM02 (new)

Contemporary player’s multi-material mallet

Double bend shaft with ½ shaft offset; 1.5 degrees loft

Face Balanced

370 gram head weight; face balanced for those who putt with a straight back / straight through putting stoke

RH only; Black DBM finish on the face and Platinum Nickel finish on the rails

The putters are all available for customization. The stock shaft length is 35″ but they can lengthened to 36.5″ or shortened to as little as 33″. Lie angles can also be adjusted through a 4 degree range.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



