Product Watch: Callaway Epic MAX Star Family

Following in the footsteps of previous “Star” models from the company, today Callaway Golf revealed their latest iteration of products targeted at slower-swinging players.

The Epic MAX Star family is a full line of clubs including drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons that are significantly lighter than standard Callaway offerings. The driver, for example, is 52 grams lighter than a standard Epic MAX driver.

The designs are also such that they help optimize the launch conditions for the players who struggle to create optimal ball flight. This is done through the liberal use of carbon materials in areas where mass is not needed and liberal use of tungsten in area that can benefit the golfer.

The Callaway Epic MAX Star products will be available for deliver on November 4th