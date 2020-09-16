Callaway Golf Showcases New Mack Daddy CB Wedges

Callaway Golf will be offering another wedge option, this one intended for a wide range of golfers, come September 24th.

The Carlsbad-based brand just unveiled the Mack Daddy CB wedges, made to complement cavity back sets used by most golfers.

Callaway bills these wedges as “designed for precise shots even when you don’t make perfect contact” which guided their design.

The result is well-defined cavity back, larger head size, thicker top-line and a two grinds through the various lofts to allow for a larger margin of error when it comes to precise control the low point of the swing and effective contact with the golf ball.

“In the lower lofts, a full sole provides iron-like turf interaction with moderate bounce. In the mid and higher lofts, a modified W Grind enhances bounce to add forgiveness out of bunkers and thick rough. The modified W Grind is designed with a low leading edge if you need to open the face,” states a release from the company.

The sand wedge and lob wedge feature “JAWS” grooves that extend across the face so they are more effective even when the face is kept open for certain shots.

The finishing touches on these models is a choice of KBS Hi-Rev shafts in either steel or graphite, with two option for weight (60 gm or 80 gm) in the graphite shafts.

A new short game grip – the SG-1 by Golf Pride, is also a nice addition. This 11.5″ grip (longer than normal) allows players to have more room to choke down on it for greater control, when needed.

As mentioned, the Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedges will arrive at retail on September 24th. Retail pricing in the Canada is about $189.99.