Callaway Golf Unveils a Foursome of New Rogue Drivers

Callaway Golf leans back into the Rogue name for their 2022 family of drivers, introducing them this week with four new models.

The company touts the new drivers as the fastest, most stable ones they have built to date.

Each of the four drivers: Rogue ST MAX (balance of distance and forgiveness), Rogue ST MAX D (extended draw bias), Rogue ST MAX LS (stronger trajectory with more neutral flight), and Rogue Triple Diamond LS (compact, low-spin head), has differing characteristics designed to suit the needs of individual golfers.

They are all graced with an all-new “Tungsten-Speed” cartridge at the rear to control mass placement, and JAILBREAK tech continues its run behind the face, helping create a frame that promotes more ball speed over a wider impact area.

The drivers are accompanied by new fairway and hybrid models, as well.

See the short video below for some driver highlights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

