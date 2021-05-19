COBRA Dives In Deep With New 3D Printed and Vintage Series Putters

They’ve put a toe in the water over the years, but for the most part, COBRA has kept a distance from the putter market. At times one of the bigger equipment brands in the game through their history, the company has been fairly timid in the putter category.

That all changes today as they introduce two full lines of putters, the KING Vintage Series, and the KING 3D Printed series. The latter builds on the limited edition 3D Printed model that they introduced last November.

3D Printed Series

In the Fall, COBRA hinted that their first venture into 3D Printed putter heads was just a start of where they were headed. That was confirmed with today’s three new models – GrandSport-35 (OS Blade), SuperNova (OS Fang), and the Agera (OS Mallet).

Working in partnership with HP and their Metal-Jet technology, this is the first full line of putters using 3D printing at a commercial level. The process was used to create a nylon weight cartridge and structure that displaces mass and re-distributes to benefit overall moment of inertia. They claim the nylon material is half the weight of aluminum. The nylon also acts as a dampening agent to temper sound and tune feel.

Surrounding the cartridge is a a steel chassis, a forged aluminum crown, tungsten weights, and a SIK Face Insert. The partnership with SIK allows the use of their Descending Loft Technology (DLT). DLY sees the static face loft vary up and down on the face to optimize dynamic loft, creating more consistent roll conditions off the 6061 aluminum insert. .

“We’re extremely excited to launch our new family of 3D printed putters, continuing our partnership with HP, utilizing their Metal Jet Technology to innovate and transform the way golf equipment is manufactured through the use of 3D printing, an extremely effective process in the design and development of our new putter line,” said Jose Miraflor, VP Marketing & Product Architecture, COBRA Golf. “We are extremely excited for golfers to try our new 3D printed putters. While each is unique, they all deliver advanced stability, forgiveness and roll performance that will make putting easier for golfers of all levels.”

All three models are very complex designs, with aesthetics that provide options for personal preferences and stroke styles.

The most “aggressive” of the putters (in our opinion) in the 3D line is the KING Agera which pulled inspiration from a supercar.

The oversize mallet has a whopping MOI over over 7,600, making it one of the most stable putters in the business. if you paid attention to the PGA TOUR in the last while, you may have seen it in action.

Each of the 3D Printed Series putters (as well as the Vintage Series) has the COBRA CONNECT™ grip Powered by Arccos Caddie embedded in the grip. A free 90-day trial of the data collection system is included.

Vintage Series

3D Printing technology is not for everyone, but have no fear, COBRA has options when it comes for putters.

For 2021 that comes in the form of four shapes and seven models that comprises the Vintage Series.

In them you can find all the advantages of the SIK Golf face insert technology in a steel chassis and our testing over the last few weeks has left us impressed with what they offer.

The family includes four unique shapes: a blade (Sport-45 & Sport-60), mallet (Torino), fang (Nova & Nova-40) and an oversize mallet (Stingray & Stingray-40) with model names that are inspired by classic sports cars.

There is a nice blend of traditional and modern shapes with custom weighting technology and fitting options.

The Vintage Series models will retail around $329.99.

For more details on the all the new COBRA KING putter models visit this link.

Both lines of putters are now available for pre-order and start shipping in June 11.

