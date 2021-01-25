COBRA Reveals Jaw-Dropping Rickie Fowler RF Proto Irons

Thirty-three. That’s the number of versions that were developed before the final form of the COBRA RF Proto irons came to life.

The irons, designed for the use of Rickie Fowler (RF), took a full year to develop and anyone with an appreciation for design is likely to admire the result.

Consumers can now own a replica of the set.

Fowler, a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, worked with Cobra Golf’s Director of Tour Operations, Ben Schomin, on the project. It was an ambitious effort, paying attention to the fine details of both look and functionality.

“I’ve played a lot of great clubs over the course of my career but we set out to create a set of irons that did what others couldn’t,” related Fowler in a release from the company. “We made 32 versions of a great iron, it took us 33 tries to make the perfect one.”

The result is a show-piece set more akin to art.

The process to create each head (designed around the appearance of a 7-iron) was intricate. Forged two times from 1024 carbon steel, the heads are then CNC milled for precise specifications. The milling process alone takes more than 2 1/2 hours per head.

As with Fowler’s gamer irons, the RF Proto irons has an internal tungsten weight located towards the toe to balance the centre of gravity to the centre of the face.

Golfers should note that at address the RF Proto irons have a look unlike what can be found in many commercial blade designs. The 4-PW set sports sharp toe and topline edges, the preference of Fowler. They also have the appearance of no offset, and most notably, have a stunning copper finish that catches your eye immediately.

“We have been working with Rickie on these irons for quite some time, and we feel they represent a fitting tribute to our decade long partnership,” added Schomin. “We worked closely with Rickie to determine his favourite features of several of his previous sets that we were able to combine into one very sleek package. These are a must-own for better players who appreciate the finest of iron craftsmanship, or Rickie fans who would jump at the opportunity to own the same sticks their favourite player uses.”

While some purchasers may choose to play this set, collectors will appreciate the custom box they are packaged in, and the enclosed certificate of authenticity signed by Fowler himself and stamped by the COBRA research and development team.

While custom shafts and grips are available, the stock shafts will be KBS C-Tapers with Golf Pride Tour Velvet ALIGN grips equipped with COBRA CONNECT.

Offered in right-hand only, the set will retail at $3,299 (CAD). Pre-orders will be taken directly through cobragolf.ca and start heading out the door on January 29, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



