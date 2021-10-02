Product Watch: Fujikura Speeder NX Shafts

It’s a familiar name in golf shaft circles, iconic, in fact, so much so that it is always significant when golf shaft manufacturer Fujikura decides to introduce a new product under their Speeder line.

After almost a decade (8 years) the line has been entirely re-designed with technology that allows each shaft to have a very particular profile in different areas of the structure.

Through research centered on use of the enso® 3D motion capture system, company engineers have been able to better understand the needs of golfers and develop shaft designs to benefit them. In the Speeder NX that means products with varying levels of torque, created by constructing the shafts with premium materials. They call this the Variable Torque Core (VTC).

The application of materials and design adjustments are mostly found in the tip and handle sections of the shafts which offer a mid-high launch, and mid to mid-low spin profile across the range.

The Speeder NX is offered in 40, 50, 60, and 70 models, ranging in weights of 45.5 to 74.5 grams over a wide range of flexes.

Manufacturers suggested retail price is (USD) $400.