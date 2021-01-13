Get The Most From Your Driver Fitting: 12 Tips From TXG (Tour Experience Golf)

With the increasing investment necessary to purchase a new driver, making a mistake is the last thing we want to do. As with anything, we hope to get the maximum benefit from a purchase, even more so when it comes to something we do for enjoyment.

So, how do we avoid disappointment? It starts by taking advice from one of the most knowledgeable agnostic club fitters in the world.

Ian Fraser of Toronto-based Tour Experience Golf is regarded as one of the best in his business and recently provided a handy video guide for golfers on how to get the best driver fitting experience.

Watch, learn, and enjoy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



