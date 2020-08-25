A Smashing Success: How Hard Can You Hit A Golf Ball?

How often have you thought deeply about your golf equipment and the engineering that is required to create it? Not often, I would guess.

Modern golf gear is highly under-appreciated for the marvel that it is. Thankfully, there are engineers with curiosity and YouTube channels to take us on an informed an entertaining journey to explore the subject.

This time, it’s the golf ball and just how hard it can be struck.

This video from SmarterEveryDay might have you looking differently at your equipment and what is is all about.