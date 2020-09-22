Product Watch: Honma TR21X Irons

The awareness of the Japanese-based Honma brand has been growing recently thanks to a bigger push in the North American market. That includes not only efforts on the public relations front but the product introductions as well.

Honma’s TR20 line of drivers and irons received much critical acclaim and they are hoping the same with the latest efforts in the TR family. This week they took the cover off the TR21 family of clubs which includes TR21X Irons, the TR21 FTi “BIG-LB” Fairway Metal, TR21 F Fairways and TR21 H Hybrids.

The TR21X immediately caught our attention as a product targeted at competitive to mid-handicap golfers.

They come with plenty of high-praise (as expected) from Chris McGinley, the General Manager of Honma (North America).

“With these exceptional new TR21 products completing our TR family, Honma offers more ways for golfers to experience our unique brand,” says McGinley. “Japanese brands are world-renowned for making forged irons preferred by discerning golfers. Honma delivers that special look-feel-performance combination across metalwoods, modern multi-material players distance irons and traditional solid forgings. If you are looking for something different yet pleasingly familiar, you owe it to yourself to give Honma TR a look.”

“Players Distance”

Honma calls the TR21X a Players Distance iron, a nod to to clean looks but modern performance characteristics.

The company says they are notable for high launch, long carry distance and spin control

“The distance iron category is the fastest growing iron segment and the TR21X makes a bold statement of looks, sound, feel and flight that will bring a lot of confidence to players who put this full set in play,” says Mark Myrhum Director of Global Product. “Golfers can also take advantage of the exceptional long- and mid-iron playability and combine it with Honma’s high-performance TR20P, V or B irons.”

Shaped like a beautiful blade iron with a slightly longer confidence-building shape, the hollow design has a heavy internal tungsten bar low in the club head which allows Honma’s team to move the TR21X’s center of gravity as deep and low as possible. The design increases launch and improves the club’s MOI for higher initial launch with less twisting on off-center hits. The TR21X’s high-strength steel, thin, fast L-Cup face design, increases speed while the injected foam inside the hollow body construction optimizes its feel and acoustics.

The tungsten bar gets heavier as the club’s lofts increase: 42-gram weights in the 2, 3 and 4 irons, 50 grams in the 5, 6 and 7 irons and 73 grams in the 8, 9, 10 and 11 irons. This amount of tungsten provides tremendous stability and solid feel. The TR21X iron features the strongest lofts in the TR line, which work ideally with the high-launch, high-MOI design of this forgiving distance iron.

Pricing in the U.S. comes in at $188 per club with NSPro 95 NEO steel, and $212 with Made-in-Japan Sakata VIZARD shafts.