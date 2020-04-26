Product Watch: ACCRA, Bridgestone & Cleveland Golf

ACCRA i-Series Steel Shafts

Among the most unique steel shaft profiles brought to market in recent years. The recent melding of ACCRA and True Temper has led to a shaft that provides the enhanced feel of a stepped shaft in the handle while blending in the stability of a stepless model in the lower half. A trio of models at weights of 105g, 115g, and 125g allow fitters to dial in the performance. Most notable is the ECO-Shield used in the finish that replaces the traditional Nickel-Chrome finish for a more environmentally friendly product.

www.accragolf.com

ACCRA i-Series Steel Shafts

Bridgestone Tour B Series

While still largely unheralded in many ways, Bridgestone has been a maker of consistently quality golf balls for many years. Their new premium B series represents the pinnace of their efforts with four models each targeted at a different style player. From the softest, highest spin model used by Tiger to others meant for players with lower clubhead speed, you cannot deny their combination of performance and value. Worth a look whether it is the TOUR B X, B RX, B RXS, or B XS.

www.bridgestonegolf.com

Bridegstone TOUR B-XS Golf Balls

Cleveland Golf CBX Full-Face Wedge

High toe wedge designs continue to grow in popularity as golfers become more acclimated to their non-traditional look and effectiveness for hitting certain short game shots, especially in deeper rough. This model has the added benefit of the wide, LOW-C-Shaped sole which provides marked advantages for golfers who struggle with precise control of the low point in their swing. Loft options include 56, 58, 60, and 64 degrees.

www.clevelandgolf.com