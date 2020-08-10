Product Watch: Mizuno -The New JPX Iron Era Arrives

For many years, in an era when tee-up money was not the biggest factor in how pro players chose their irons, Mizuno dominated the tour counts. More recently, as many tour pros have taken the independent route, clubs from the venerable Japanese sports brand have returned to bags, most notably for players like Brooks Koepka. Koepka used JPX Model irons to capture four major championships in short order.

Now, the newest generation of JPX Models arrives, in the form of the JPX921 in Tour, Forged, Hot Metal, and Hot Metal Pro variations.

A key feature in the models is the continued brand use of the high-strength Chromoly alloy in all variations, except the Tour. That makes the JPX921 Forged the first to incorporate the material in a full body forged iron, taking advantage of its properties to enhance ball speed.

“Applying the potential of Chromoly means that the JPX921 irons hold their own in any simulator test – without having to crank #7 iron lofts at all cost. Look, feel, launch, spin and landing angles have to be right through the set. Ultimately what sets Mizuno irons apart,” says David Llewellyn Director of R&D for Mizuno.

The Foursome

As mentioned, Mizuno engineers have taken the Chromoly material first used in the brand’s Hot Metal irons and worked it into the JPX921 Forged design. They claim the result is the fastest ball speeds they have seen in a fully forged iron; that is partly due to the ability to make the face .5 mm thinner.

At the same time, the new design has more stability due to more mass pushed to the toe, and a back slot that has been milled more than six percent wider.

While the full set (4-GW) is only offered in RH, a 4 &5 iron in left hand will be available if you want to make a combo set with the SEL version of the JPX921 Tour irons.

JPX921 Forged

JPX921 Tour

The Tour is the model that gets the most attention among pros without contracts, namely the 900 and 919 versions that were played by Mr. Koepka.

The latest variation carries over many features from past editions but adds more stability, more mass directly behind the striking area, and more refined short irons shapes for better movement through the turf.

They remain fully forged, using 1025E mild carbon steel and have a pearl brush finish that reduces glare in high-sun conditions.

Available in 4-GW in right hand and in an SEL (Special Edition Leftie) version.

The Hot Stuff

For players looking for the Mizuno shape and feel but wanting a boost in ball speeds, the JPX921 Hot Metal and Hot Metal Pro irons will fill that need. Full incorporation of Chromoly alloy ramps up ball speeds and those who want that advantage but prefer less offset and a reduced head size can chooser the Hot Metal Pro model.

This next generation of Chromoly 4140M irons have even thinner faces than before but to keep the sound and feel pleasing three sound ribs have been added to the head.

Both Hot Metal irons will ship in right and left hand in 4 through Gap Wedge.

The Hot Metal models will retails at (CAD) $175 a club while the tally moves to $218.75 a stick for the Tour and $231.25 a club for the Forged.

Pre-sale begins August 31 with full retail release on September 17.