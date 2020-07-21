Icons of The Game Team Up: Nicklaus & Miura Collaborate For New Irons

Two icons in the game of golf, Jack Nicklaus and Katsuhiro Miura, are collaborating for a special set of golf clubs.

The 18-time major champion and the legendary craftsman behind Miura Golf, have teamed up for a set of irons that will have collectors and aficionados of the game in awe.

The classic blades embody the beauty and simplicity of a Miura blade with the design influences of one of the most exacting players the sport of golf has ever seen.

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons are the first clubs to bear the Nicklaus name in more than a decade. The sets arrive in the first quarter of 2021 and are available now for preorder.

The price tag for a 3-PW set begins at (USD) $2,750.

A Collaboration Years in the Making

Nicklaus has an abiding respect for the Miura family that goes back decades. In 2014, he visited the Miura forging house in Himeji, Japan to meet Miura-san. Two patriarchs, living legends of the game, speaking the same language: golf. On that day, Nicklaus became the second person, only after Miura-san, to sit in the grinding line’s first chair.

“The day Jack visited the factory was the best day of my life,” Miura-san said. “My family is honored to produce this set of irons for golf’s greatest champion and see our family’s crest share a clubhead with his seal of approval.”

Following the visit, Nicklaus was inspired to integrate his timeless insights with Miura’s six decades of craftsmanship.

“I’ve spent decades designing golf equipment, and I cherish the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into enhancing the tools of my trade,” Nicklaus said. “The Miura family and I share this passion for doing everything the right way and leaving no detail overlooked, and we have worked closely in this collaboration to highlight the superior subtleties of Miura forged steel.”

In 2007, Nicklaus partnered with the entrepreneur and philanthropist Howard Milstein to further the growth of the Nicklaus Companies. Subsequent to Nicklaus’s introduction to Muira-san in Japan, this partnership eventually evolved into 8AM Golf, the holding company that oversees Milstein’s golf companies — which includes Miura Golf.

“This collaboration between two of the greatest giants in our industry has been a true melding of generational genius,” President of 8AM Golf and CEO of Miura Golf, Hoyt McGarity said. “It’s a union that’s nothing short of inspiring and together they have produced a remarkable set of irons.”

Over his illustrious career, Nicklaus’s finely tuned eye for detail has dictated how his equipment is moulded. Forged from premium S20C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome, the Nicklaus- Miura collaboration is designed to visually and viscerally delight golf purists.

The Dream Has Finally Taken Form

Nicklaus’s discerning eye and immense feel helped him develop specific preferences in his clubs. The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons leave no detail overlooked in capturing the Golden Bear’s meticulous standard of excellence. These irons have design elements dear to Nicklaus.

The ultimate goal in this collaboration was for Miura-san to understand Nicklaus’s preferences and then use his design and craftsmanship to deliver a modern version of the Nicklaus blade. Key in the implementation were the “look” and “sole,” both of which were achieved through grinding techniques so subtle that most might not notice unless they were pointed out.

Miura-san was able to move the center of gravity closer to the toe by removing a precise amount of material from the hosel of each individual iron, all the while making certain that the distribution of weight in the head allowed the club to perform as Jack needed.

Nicklaus’ preference was to have his irons designed with standard offset, uniform through the set. This delivered the ball flight and performance he wanted. Additionally, subtle grinding in the neck of the club enabled Miura san to give Nicklaus his preferred “look” and resulting confidence at address. This grinding delivers more “effective offset” without increasing the measured offset Jack preferred.

Now, for the first time, Nicklaus’ preferences carry the stamp of Miura.

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons are constructed to the legend’s distinct specs. The clubs can also be preordered for a custom fit. The irons are currently available for order online at www.miuragolf.com/nicklaus.