PING Reveals ‘2021’ Putter Line-Up

PING did not reach for for the name of their new putter line-up for this season, simply calling it the 2021 putters series, but they have extended themselves by offering a wide array of models to suit almost every taste.

The collection extends to 11 different putters, all available for customization.

“We’ve engineered a lot of score-lowering technology into the 2021 putter line through extensive research and tour player feedback,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “All of the models are developed with higher MOI through strategic use of various materials, including tungsten, steel and aluminum, to provide the forgiveness and accuracy golfers expect from a PING putter. The dual-durometer insert features uniform, shallow grooves to give golfers a soft, responsive feel for more consistent distance control with the precise touch they need to hole more putts. We’ve also advanced the visual cues depending on the model to help make alignment easier and more natural when addressing a putt.”

“Eleven options ensure a putter to fit every golfer’s eye and stroke type,” Solheim added. “The line-up features new designs created through our Tour-focused PLD (Putting Lab Design) program, including versions inspired by PING professionals Viktor Hovland (DS 72) and Cameron Champ (Tyne 4). From blades to mallets and for straight, slight arc and strong-arc stroke types, it’s a complete line engineered to lower scores and increase enjoyment.”

High MOI, Multi-Material Designs

Each model in the series is built using aerospace-grade materials in a variety of shapes and sizes to achieve new levels of forgiveness. The three Anser versions (Anser, Anser 2, Anser 4) combine a stainless-steel head with tungsten heel and toe weights to elevate the popular design’s MOI to its highest ever. In the Kushin 4, DS 72 and Tyne 4, a steel weight is used in the heel and tungsten is applied to the toe to better optimize the CG location for higher performance. The Fetch and Oslo H join a cast 304 stainless steel body with an aluminum sole plate to position mass around the entire perimeter to create highly forgiving mallet-style designs. In the new CA 70, a dense stainless steel sole weight lowers the CG of the aluminum body for more forgiving results. The Harwood delivers the highest MOI in the line due to its 6061 aluminum body and 93g tungsten weights in all four corners of the fully-machined design.

Dual-Durometer Insert for Soft, Solid Feel

The soft, responsive face in every model is the result of an innovative dual-durometer PEBAX insert material and uniform, shallow grooves. The softer front layer of the insert ensures the precision necessary for shorter, delicate must-makes. The firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer-range putts and improving overall consistency.

“By combining the two hardnesses of the PEBAX material we’re providing a feel preference that appeals to a large segment of golfers while delivering the consistency golfers need to improve their ‘strokes gained: putting’ results,” said Solheim. “It is designed for the golfer who prefers a putter on the softer side of the feel spectrum but with the response of a firm face.”

Premium Appearance

A dark, stealth PVD finish on the heads and a black chrome shaft create a sleek and attractive look from head to grip. All models come standard with a fixed-length shaft that can be custom built from 32” – 38” in ¼” increments. PING’s patented adjustable shaft, which adjusts from 32” – 36”, is available as a custom upgrade.

PING Pistol Grip Options

Three proprietary PING grip designs allow golfers to dial in their optimal fit and feel. The PP58 Mid (87g) is a standard-sized pistol shape made of rubber and designed to help square the face at impact. It is the standard grip on the Anser, Anser 4, Kushin 4, CA 70, DS 72, Tyne 4 and Tyne C. The PP60 (86g) is a midsize, pistol design with a rubber under-listing with larger flat surfaces for increased face awareness. A new rubber outer layer features a unique texture to enhance a golfer’s sense of touch. It comes standard on the Anser 2, Fetch, Oslo H and Harwood. The optional PP58-S (99g) is a midsize, pistol design and features a straight taper and larger flat surface for face awareness.

Putter Model Descriptions

ANSER

The timeless Anser is heel-toe tungsten weighted for forgiveness, and the rounded corners, softer ballast surfaces and center line help make alignment easy. For slight-arc stroke types, the Anser makes squaring the face to the target line easy and natural.

Slight Arc

350g

Balance: Mid Hang

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

Anser (2021)

ANSER 2

Differs from the Anser with a slightly longer and narrower profile, and sharper corners, but shares its clean geometries and center alignment line to making aiming easy. Heel-toe tungsten weighting provides stability, forgiveness and accuracy.

Slight Arc

350g

Balance: Mid Hang

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP60

CDN MSRP: $350

ANSER 4

Designed for players who love the classic look and feel of the Anser-style putter and benefit from a strong-arc model. With heel-toe tungsten weighting for forgiveness and slight variations in its longer, narrower profile and sharper corners.

Strong Arc

350g

Balance: Toe Down

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

KUSHIN 4

A steel weight in the heel and tungsten in the toe elevate MOI, and this “deep blade” model’s parallel and perpendicular visual cues make alignment easier. Its geometries fit the eye, and for strong-arc players the Kushin 4 promotes a confident, consistent putting stroke.

Strong Arc

360g

Balance: Toe Down

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

DS 72

This mid-mallet utilizes a steel weight in the heel and tungsten in the toe to stabilize the head and create high forgiveness, and the clean lines with perpendicular and parallel visual cues combine to simplify alignment. The classic Anser-style hosel promotes a slight rotation.

Slight Arc

360g

Balance: Mid Hang

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

PING CA 70

CA 70

Fits either a slight-arc or straight stroke type, the CA 70 offers a full-width alignment line and contrasting surfaces help frame the ball. An aluminum body and stainless steel sole plate position the CG low-back to ensure a high MOI.

Straight

Slight Arc

360g

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-2°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

TYNE 4

The distinctive design provides a balanced look at address while allowing for a steel weight in the heel and tungsten in the toe to ensure stability and make it highly forgiving and accurate. The “flow neck” hosel promotes a strong-arc stroke rotation.

Strong Arc

365g

Balance: Toe Down

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

FETCH

A unique round cutout is concealed underneath for retrieving the ball with the head, and the weight saved with the cutout moved to the perimeter to increase MOI. The stainless-steel body and aluminum sole plate increase the perimeter weighting for added forgiveness, and this model fits players with a straight stroke.

Straight

365g

Balance: Face

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-2°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP60

CDN MSRP: $350

TYNE C

Center shafting provides a balanced, symmetrical address view and allows the head to fit straight-stroke-type players to promote a more consistent stroke. Heel-toe tungsten weighting stabilizes the head to ensure a high MOI for forgiveness.

Straight

365g

Balance: Face

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +-1°

Std Grip: PP58 Mid

CDN MSRP: $350

Oslo H

OSLO H

A long, clean alignment line, thicker top rail, and soft ballasting focus the eye for easier alignment. The Anser-style hosel fits a slight-arc stroke, and the stainless steel body and aluminum sole plate expand the perimeter weighting to elevate forgiveness.

Slight Arc

365g

Balance: Mid Hang

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-4°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP60

CDN MSRP: $350

HARWOOD

The Harwood is the most technically advanced model in the line, delivering stability and forgiveness by utilizing an aluminum body and tungsten weighting at each corner to drive up the MOI, while a trio of alignment lines simplify aiming from a model that can be fit for two stroke types.

Straight

Slight Arc

385g

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-2°

Loft: 3° +3°/-2°

Std Grip: PP60

CDN MSRP: $500

HARWOOD ARMLOCK

Armlock players are set-up for success with this mallet, which generates high forgiveness from its lighter aluminum body paired with dense tungsten weighting at each corner to create extreme MOI. Ball-framing alignment cues focus the eye and make aiming natural.

Straight

Slight Arc

385g

RH/LH

Lie Angle: 20° +-2°

Std. Length: 41 ½”

Grip: 21”

Loft: 6°

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



