Product Watch: Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore Wedges

The next evolution of wedge products from one of the foremost makers in the category is on its way. Cleveland Golf has revealed details of the RTX ZipCore models, which will arrive at retail on August 14.

With them you get some looks that will trigger familiarity, building on decades of Cleveland Golf wedge success, but you also get a new take based on the incorporation of upgraded technology.

From the outside, golfers will notice cleaner graphics and a familiar head shape but internally is where the advancements lie, according to the company.

An internal core hosts low-density material, allowing for mass to be pushed to the upper and lowers parts of the face for more stability in dynamic loft through impact.

New Grooves

In concert with that, a new grove configuration, “UltiZip Grooves”, are more aggressive than past variations from the brand. They claim 11% more sharpness and 7.3% more depth to better optimize contact and create more friction/spin with the ball.

“The new RTX ZipCore is a technological leap forward for Cleveland wedges,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “We’ve inserted a low-density core inside the clubhead, allowing us to create a wedge with unprecedented consistency and exceptional feel. They also feature our tour-proven grinds and most aggressive groove technology to date – all packaged in a sleek yet traditional design.”

The heads are also heat-treated to increase durability and they ate matched with quality components in the new True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft and the Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360.

To help match the new wedges to your game, a variety of lofts and sole grounds will be sold. The MID Sole grind is offered in 46 through 60 degrees, the LOW Sole grind is offered in 56 through 62 degrees, and the FULL Sole grind is offered in 54 through 60 degrees. The RTX ZipCore is available in Tour Satin, with additional finishes coming later this year.Cleveland’s RTX ZipCore Tour Satin wedges are priced at $149.99 MAP.