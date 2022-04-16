Product Watch: PXG Continues Their Lineage with GEN5 Golf Clubs

PXG has revealed the continuation of their premium line of golf clubs, the PXG 0311, with the GEN5 edition of them. It includes GEN5 drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons.

The company is touring increased resistance to twisting (higher moment of inertia) faster balls speeds and greater dispersion while offering great feel and the sound that has traditionally been part of the clubs from PXG.

“We absolutely killed it with these clubs,” claims PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons with his usual don’t-hold-back fashion. “GEN5 is better in every way possible. From explosive distance to tight dispersion, to the oh-so sweet feel of forgiveness on every shot, these clubs are a master class in performance!”

Within the new clubs PXG touts the use of new patented technologies, both visible and hidden and claims advancements in material innovations coupled with precise engineering.

Here are the details as provided by PXG:

PXG 0311 GEN5 Irons

“The new PXG GEN5 Irons are tremendous,” PXG PGA TOUR Professional and 2023 Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson stated. “The feel off the face is soft yet solid. The consistency of yardage and trajectory control, thus spin control, is apparent from day one. I believe this iron will make me a better player. Period.”

PXG 0311 GEN5 Irons employ a new proprietary core, XCOR2TM, and a Power ChannelTM behind the face. The innovative new core results from a multi-year collaboration with material experts to develop a polymer specifically for PXG Irons that is lighter and faster. The Power Channel supports additional face loading at impact, increases the coefficient of restitution (COR) and transfers more energy back into the golf ball for faster ball speeds and more distance. Combined with the thinnest face in golf, the overall system delivers explosive performance and an incredibly soft feel.

GEN5 Irons also integrate Precision Weighting Technology, a sizeable adjustable weight located near the center-of-gravity (CG) on the back of the clubhead. This enables golfers to experience various head weight configurations quickly and easily during a fitting.

The all-new irons have a remarkably complex, five-times forged body geometry. Each clubhead is also CNC milled to create an exact, thin-walled, high-performance design. The result is a mean aesthetic backed by PXG’s industry-leading engineering.

PXG 0311 GEN5 Irons are available in three head shapes – each delivering profound performance benefits, including crazy distance and tight dispersion, for golfers of varying abilities. PXG 0311 XP® Irons are easy to hit, provide formidable forgiveness and cannon like distance. PXG 0311 P® Irons introduce a sweet balance between forgiveness and playability. While PXG 0311 T® Irons put skilled golfers in total control of every shot. The company also introduced the PXG 0311 X® Driving Iron for golfers seeking maximum distance on tight fairways or in adverse conditions.

PXG 0311 GEN5 Irons are available in Chrome, and an exclusive Xtreme Dark finish as part of a new Black Label EliteTM offering. Black Label Elite Irons Feature a striking, wear-resistant Diamond-like Carbon Coating to create the Xtreme Dark finish and provide golfers with a high-end Aerotech Steel Fiber Private Reserve shaft option or, if the customer chooses otherwise, any other shaft upgrade offered in PXG’s extensive matrix.

PXG 0311 GEN5 Drivers, Fairways, & Hybrids

PXG has again upped its woods game, taking forgiveness to the extreme with the introduction of GEN5 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids. Wrapped in a band new strikingly clean design, GEN5 delivers up to 37-percent higher MOI in select models because of advances in head shape and internal structures.

Shared technology presented across the GEN5 Woods lineup includes a Full Aluminum Vapor (AV) Carbon Fiber Crown, an internal Supported Weight Structure, Precision Weighting Technology, and Robotic Polishing. The lightweight crown, made entirely from high-grade carbon fiber, helps save critical mass, while the AV Technology stiffens the structure and reduces energy loss. The Supported Weight Structure dampens harsh vibrations at impact and produces higher modal frequencies to deliver a dynamic feel and gratifying sound to set these golf clubs worlds apart from anything else. Precision Weighting Technology pushes mass to the extreme perimeter to drastically increase MOI while Robotic Polishing, a high-precision process, helps ensure the bulge and roll radii are held to the tightest tolerances to produce ideal ball flight even on off-center hits.

PXG 0311 GEN5 Drivers

“The GEN5 Driver is my favorite club in the bag,” said PXG LPGA Tour Professional Gina Kim. “It performs so well on the course. I’m hitting it longer and straighter which allows me to take shorter clubs and be more aggressive for birdie, and sometimes eagle, opportunities.”

Unique to the GEN5 Driver is a High-Speed Ti412 Face and Variable Face Design. The titanium alloy face material has an exceptionally high yield strength and a low elastic modulus to generate significant face deflection resulting in ultra-fast ball speeds. The variable thickness face features internal topographic geometries that help reduce mass and enhance ball speeds while also increasing durability.

GEN5 Drivers are available in two impressive models. The standard PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver presents a comfortable, traditional head shape, tall, deep face, and low-spin design to deliver maximum ball speed and distance. The PXG 0311 XF® GEN5 Driver offers a confidence-inspiring head shape, a larger face that expands the hitting zone, and a mid-spin design for added forgiveness.

PXG 0311 GEN5 Fairways & GEN5 Hybrids

“I’ve never seen a better-looking 3-wood,” said PXG Korn Ferry Tour Professional Nicolas Echavarria. “And it is not only forgiving but also long.”

New PXG GEN5 Fairways and GEN5 Hybrids offer profound forgiveness, impeccable accuracy, and an incredibly sweet sound.

To create a high-performance head design with ideal launch and spin characteristics, GEN5 Fairways and GEN5 Hybrids are made from a high-strength AM355 steel body material. The body material is coupled with an HT1770 stainless steel high-speed, squared face to promote insanely fast ball speeds.

Both the GEN5 Fairways and GEN5 Hybrids are available in two distinct models.

Standard PXG 0311 GEN5 Fairways and PXG 0311 GEN5 Hybrids feature a low-spin head with a comfortable shape at address. A flat sole design keeps mass low and pushes weight to the perimeter for increased forgiveness.

Generating an incredibly high MOI, PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Fairways, and PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Hybrids offer mid-spin options to deliver a confidence-inspiring head shape. A Railed Sole Geometry is paired with a forgiveness-enhancing flat sole design for improved turf interaction, especially for those with a steep angle of attack.

The company says all PXG 0311 GEN5 golf clubs are now shipping.

