Product Watch: PuttOut, Scotty Cameron & Srixon

PuttOut Mirror & Gate

This combo set has become one of the most popular training tools in golf, especially given how much self-isolating has been happening of late. The mirror is useful to help the player align their club face properly and position their body at address. The putting gate helps players to work on their ability to start putts on the right line each time.

www.puttout.golf

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5

The 12.5 is the latest addition to the Phantom X collection; it’s a stable mallet designed to have more toe flow and a new alignment option, an off-shoot of the popular Phantom X 12. It is also offered in left-handed, which should delight the Canadian market. Still a high-MOI (moment of inertia) design, the 12.5 is highlighted by a low-bend shaft configuration and has a single milled sight-line. As in other Phantom X models, the 12.5 has a multi-material construction, making use of the properties of 303 stainless steel and 6061 aluminum to deliver a pleasing, sound, feel, and weight distribution.

www.scottycameron.com

Srixon Soft Feel Brite Ball

A product does not need to be at the “premium level” to be included in our Product Watch. That’s the case for value-priced Soft Feel Brite ball from Srixon. It represents an affordable product that injects a little fun with available Orange, Red, and Green colours and has the extra soft feel noted by many golfers as a preferred trait of their golf ball. Engineered as well to have a higher launch angle to lower speed players in fitting the ball further.

www.srixon.com

