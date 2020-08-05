Prototype No More – Titleist Adds Tour Speed Golf Ball to Lineup

Titleist is finally taking the wraps off a new golf ball. Well, sort of.

In fact, the product, dubbed the Tour Speed in its retail form, has already been used by many golfers.

Let me explain.

For three months last year Titleist conducted a consumer study in Canada and the United States with a golf ball labelled the EXP•01. It created a lot of speculation within those paying attention; mostly players assuming it was the next iteration of the company’s premium ProV platform.

They were wrong.

It’s the new Tour Speed, a multi-layer, thermoplastic urethane cover ball that begins shipping in Canada on August 7th.

Now, before you begin to wonder where this new ball sits in the Titleist hierarchy this is my assessment based on the material I’ve read and a online presentation from Michael Mahoney, Vice-President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. I’ll firmly slot it into the Value-Performance division. A level below the most premium ProV and AVX models but with endearing characteristics and a slightly more digestible price point ($49.99 in Canada).

If you want to know what it might stack up against you only need to read Acushnet’s own marketing material that pointedly hones in certain competitor golf balls. “Tour Speed is faster and longer than Callaway Chrome Soft, Bridgestone Tour B RX, TaylorMade Tour Response, Srixon Z-STAR and Srixon Q-STAR TOUR,” is their claim.

So you know the drill, a soft feeling ball with decent greenside spin but a little extra pop off the tee for those who may need it.

We’ll call it ProV Junior, if you will. At least that is what is appears to be, and also a model looking to elbow out competitors in this rising segment – a nice companion to the previously introduced Tour Soft.

The part about this new model that I appreciate the most is that it was not just a rushed addition to the brand’s array of golf balls. Titleist appears to have invested the time and resources into their entry in the space – both in product creation and the testing process itself.

“Golfers can trust that when they tee up a Titleist, they are getting superior performance and quality versus the competition,” said Michael Mahoney. “Our golf ball scientists and engineers have gone to extraordinary lengths in the development of Tour Speed – testing numerous core formulations and aerodynamic patterns, while formulating and analyzing hundreds of TPU cover blends – to deliver on that promise. We have made every investment necessary in these new technologies, including a significant expansion of our manufacturing facility and process.”

Golfers will find the Titleist Tour Speed in Canadian shops on August 7th.