PUMA Golf Runs With It – Introduces Crossover Golf Shoes

It’s a growing trend, a look that is increasingly seen on the streets, and now PUMA Golf is bringing to the golf course.

With roots in styles first introduced in the 1980’s, the new RSG (Running System – Golf) from PUMA present a look unfamiliar to some, and presenting a flashback opportunity for others.

The company has brought several similar non-golf models to life in recent years, and now they are looking for adoption on the fairways.

With the RS-G you’ll get a fashion-forward, admittedly chunky shoe, but adapted to golf with seam-sealing, microfibre leather and a TPU skin to keep your feet dry at all times. Carbon rubber lugs have been introduced to the sole for notable traction.

“The RS-G shoes are the perfect combination of street and sports style combined with modern technologies and updates that make them relevant to today’s golfer,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, PUMA Golf. “Once you put these shoes on, you’re not going to want to golf in anything else.”

Models of the RS-G are offered in a variety of colours for both men and women, are available at retail now, and check it around $139.99 Canadian.