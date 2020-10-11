Product Watch: PXG Unveils Blackjack Putter

Better known to many golfers for their premium irons, Arizona-based manufacturer PXG continues to delve deeper into the putter market. Their latest, the Blackjack, is the first release from what the company is calling their “Battle Ready Collection.”

The Blackjack is a mallet that leans on stability and forgiveness to provide improved performance.

“From MOI and CG location to balance and stability, we’ve optimized absolutely everything on our new Blackjack Putter,” says PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons.

The head of the Blackjack is constructed entirely of milled components to ensure precision, including a body carved from aerospace-grade aluminum accented by high-density tungsten. The use of that heavier allows for the centre of gravity to be pushed back well away from the face to help reduce twisting.

PXG Blackjack Putter

Additionally, the Blackjack features a new variable-sized, pyramid face pattern with groove depth optimized to increase the center hit velocity. The design also helps ensure consistency in all significant factors that affect roll, including initial ball velocity, launch angle, spin rates, and skid distance.

The Blackjack presents large sole weights made of heavier tungsten and lighter titanium that influence clubhead mass and bias. These weights, offered in 5g, 10g (standard), 15g, and 20g options, are easily adjustable for optimal performance.

With an overall adjustable weight range of 330g to 445g, the Blackjack’s assembled mass is further defined by the PXG hosel chosen. The putter can be purchased with one of four hosel types – heel-shafted, double bend, plumber’s neck, and armlock – to suit any stroke.

Hosel Type Standard Weight Max Head Weight Min Head Weight Double Bend 360g 400g 330g Heel Shafted 370g 410g 340g Plumbers 380g 420g 350g Armlock 405g 445g 375g

The sole of the Blackjack features PXG’s iconic Darkness Insignia – a skull with the number 26. The insignia commemorates Bob Parsons’ service as a rifleman (0311) with the 26th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Built to spec, the new PXG Blackjack Putter retails for $525 (USD) but is being introduced at a special price of $395 (USD).

