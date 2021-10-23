Product Watch: PXG Releases All-New XF GEN4 Fairways & Hybrids

Arizona-based golf club manufacturer PXG has added some more forgiveness to their GEN4 golf product line. In addition to the current X models targeted at better players, the company has introduced XF (Extra Forgiving) fairways and hybrids. The GEN4 clubs first came to life this past spring in the form of drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons.

The new fairways and hybrids fill in the PXG product line gaps alongside the previously introduced 0811 XF® GEN4 Driver and 0311 XP® GEN4 Irons

“For those who need more forgiveness, our XF GEN4 Golf Clubs are our highest achievement yet,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “Our new fairways and hybrids not only pardon a multitude of sins, but also round out the lineup so you can take sharper aim, hit it farther, and score lower.”

PXG 0341® XF GEN4 Fairways present a deep face design for faster ball speeds and a high-performance head shape that positions the center-of-gravity low and back for high launch, mid-spin. A Railed Sole Geometry notably improves consistency of contact.

PXG 0317® XF GEN4 Hybrids feature a larger and longer squared face design for added confidence at address and maximum ball speed on off-center hits. A Railed Sole Geometry increases the initial angle to the lead edge and prevents digging into the turf.

Both XF Fairways and Hybrids feature an HT1770 face material and an AM355 steel body. These more forgiving golf clubs also incorporate PXG’s proprietary Hybrid Crown Construction with Aluminum Vapor (AV) Technology, which supports optimal spring and faster ball speeds. Patented Precision Weighting Technology further enables golfers to fine-tune spin and bias, while a Honeycomb TPE Insert works as a vibration dampening polymer to enhance feel and sound.

PXG 0341 XF GEN4 Fairways are available in 16°, 19°, and 22° loft options.

PXG 0317 XF GEN4 Hybrids are available in 19°, 22°, 25°, and 28° loft options.