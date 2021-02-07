Real Golfer Talk: The 2021 Titleist ProV1 Golf Balls

by Stefan Thedorf

Recently, Titleist announced the launch of the new ProV1 and ProV1x golf ball, a golf ball I’ve been lucky enough to have in the bag for a few months now. Well, for the last few months mostly on the putting mat in the basement. However, prior to mother nature blessing us with -20 weather and snow up to our knees, I was one of those lucky people to do some testing prior to the official launch.

You know as a kid the excitement you felt on Christmas morning when you opened that gift you wanted? When you get a box in the mail from Titleist with two white boxes – you are immediately brought back to that feeling. You feel exclusive, like you were given the password to a speakeasy bar, you are honoured. This is the closest I’ve gotten to being in the Illuminati. Okay, I might be exaggerating, but let me have this one.

Golf ball testing has confused me over the years, you could say I was part of the “they are just changing the box” club. Whether it was a lack of right conditions to do so, lack of testing at the right time, or simply a lack of skill, I could never seem to tell the difference from year-to-year. This year though, something changed; this ball is simply different. It was noticeably better to me, from the first hit.

The elusive white boxes (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

The Test…

When my boxes arrived it was getting near the end of the season here in Ontario. Late September, the weather was getting colder and the days left of prime conditions were few and far between. This is where I noticed the biggest change in the ProV1 and ProV1x – in these colder conditions my golf ball was flying the exact same distance.

We’ve all heard the old adage that the golf ball doesn’t fly as far in the cold, usually, this is when the ancient guy that comes into your store wants the softest ball available as “it keeps the same distance”. One that is not true, and two, do not do that. The new ProV1 and ProV1x simply hold their performance in this weather. Throughout the rounds that I was playing, there was a noticeable difference in carry from the ball to the other tour-level balls in my bag. Each shot in the colder weather I could trust to fly to my stock carry yardages.

Around the greens and on the green, this ball brings the same high performance you can expect from Titleist. They aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel, they are trying to tweak it to be even more efficient. I was able to expect the same soft feel and shot-shaping around the greens that you will get of each generation of the number one ball on tour.

Lastly, I had quite a few rounds using the same golf ball, which is probably not believable for some but if you are going to trust one thing on the internet today, please let it be this. It seems the durability of this ball has changed. Long gone are the days where one good wedge shot will rip the cover, this ball is meant to last.

All said and done, Titleist has done it again with this year’s model. Somehow they are making this ball better and better each year. Yes the box is flashier and will catch your eye the next time you’re able to get to your local shop, but I promise you the product inside it will make you want to buy it a promise ring.

You may not be able to get into the Titleist ProV1 white box speakeasy party, but you can do yourself a favour and pick up the new ProV1 and ProV1x.

Stefan Thedorf is a life-long golfer who spent years as a staff member at a big box golf retailer. He makes his living outside of the golf industry now but he keeps his hand in it as the Co-Host of Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast.

