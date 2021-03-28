Is The New Srixon Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE Ball a Double Delight?

It certainly can be hard to garner attention in the golf ball market, but Srixon Golf managed to accomplish it with the reveal of a new golf ball.

For many, the vivid new Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE draws your thoughts back to the dual colour PING golf balls of the past, but there seems to be a little more emphasis on performance in this Srixon variation or a two tone sphere.

“The new Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE looks great, but it’s so much more than that,” said Brian Schielke, General Manager at Srixon. “Easier putting alignment and increased visual feedback on your chip and pitch shots really adds to the greenside performance. It’s a ball every golfer must try.”

Golf fans still seek out the tour colour model balls from PING, mostly out of nostalgia sake, but playing wise, they were a surlyn-covered product that did not have a lot of feel, or spin.

In the new TOUR DIVIDE you have a ball that has all the features of the standard Q-STAR TOUR golf ball. That means a thermoplastic urethane cover but this version has been infused with bright pigment in a matte finish with a 50/50 colour separation.

It’s not for everyone, but for those who has an affinity for it, it will be in high demand. Based on an Instagram poll we posted, people are polarized over the look. Of course, that’s to be expected and welcomed when you take a bold approach with a product.

One thing is for sure, if you play them, you’re unlikely to have another player in your group play your golf ball by accident.

The SRIXON Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE goes on sale on April 15, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



