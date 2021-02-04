Product Watch: Z-Star – The Next Generation

Srixon golf ball fans will have what they have been waiting for as early as February 26. That is when the seventh generation of the Srixon’s Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls go on sale in North America.

In a time when we hear about golf ball covers getting thinner, these new models actually thicken up on that aspect (to a whopping 0.6 mm), a move that the company says will help he balls spin more around the greens.

“The new Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls are specifically designed for better players and they feature advanced technology to add performance from tee to green,” said Jeff Bunski, Vice President of Research and Development. “The Z-STAR XV is played by some of the longest hitters on professional Tours around the world, and this new generation features a reformulated inner core to add even more distance. The new Z-STAR produces the highest green-side spin of any ball in our line-up, thanks to its super soft urethane cover and Spin Skin coating. If you demand the absolute best performance, the new Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV are made for you.”

As Brunski mentions, the inner core of these balls has a new formulation intended to boost ball speed, but without sacrificing feel.

Carrying over from past models, but improved, is the cover design sporting Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM). Extra resistant to shearing, this urethane compound allows for high friction rates necessary on irons and wedges to create more spin.

“Engineered for more spin and control, the Z-STAR Series features a Spin Skin coating enhanced with SeRM, an extremely flexible material,” Brunski said. “Never before has Srixon combined so many technologies in one golf ball, to produce more friction for more spin around the green.”

Each ball features a 338 “Speed Dimple Pattern” for more stability in flight, in all conditions.

As mentioned, these premium products goes on sale February 26, 2021.

