Product Watch: Srixon Extends Q-Star Ball To A Sixth Generation

Srixon Golf has extended the life-span of their mid-priced Q-Star golf ball.

The sixth generation of the sphere was launched this week and, like it was in previous editions, it will be available in both Pure White™ and Tour Yellow™ covers.

“This latest generation of Q-STAR golf balls offers great all-around performance,” said Brian Schielke, General Manager at Srixon. “With a lower overall compression compared to previous generations, the new Q-STAR delivers better distance off the tee and enhanced feel when approaching the green.”

The two-piece, ionomer construction Q-Star ball has benefited from technology developed for the premium Z-Star Series but carries those aspects to retail in a package that is more affordable to the golfer who tends to lose balls at a faster rate.

The core has been updated from previous models with a lower compression, a highlight the company says will be helpful for golfers with more moderate swing speeds. It also features a 338 “Speed Dimple” pattern to help sustain ball flight for a longer time.

Additional features include a “Spin Skin with SeRM” coating on the cover to help increase friction (for more greenside spin) and an alignment line on the cover that has been improved for easier aim.

Available now.