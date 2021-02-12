TaylorMade RAW Finish Hi-Toe Wedge Arrives For Consumers

An extremely versatile wedge design that has become a popular option, until now a RAW version of the TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges was only available to TOUR players.

That now changes in Canada on February 19 when the model will be released to retail.

The RAW face provides a variety of benefits, something we discussed with Bill Price, the TaylorMade Golf Product Category Director for Wedges and Putters.

Click play and hear why the option is an attractive one, and what benefits it can provide to all levels of golfers.

Bill Price, TaylorMade Golf on RAW Hi_Toe Wedges

A large variety of loft options (ranging from 50-62 degrees) will be available, most in left and right hand orientations. The Big Foot model also can be purchased with the RAW finish in 56, 58, and 60 degree lofts. (The latter in both right and left hand)

Canadian pricing comes in around $239.99

