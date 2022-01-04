TeeTalk Podcast Episode #145: 2022 Kick-Off Show – Resolutions, The Month That Was, and Tomo Bystedt of TaylorMade Talks Stealth Drivers

We kick off 2022 with a bang as we look back on happenings in golf over the last month, discuss the PGA TOUR Sentry Tournament of Champions, and explore golf resolutions players (and others) might have for the year ahead.

Senior Director of Product Creation at TaylorMade Golf, Tomo Bystedt, joins us to discuss the very distinctive new Stealth woods for the company, and for the Mail Bag we mix it up and ask each other a question for a change.

It’s a lively start to the 2022 golf season; welcome back to all our listeners around the world.

TeeTalk Episode #145 – Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade Golf

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 85 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

