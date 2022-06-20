Titleist Begins Tour Seeding of New TSR Driver & Fairways

On the heels of a major victory by Matthew Fitzpatrick using a Titleist TSi3 driver, today the company has begun the process of unveiling their new driver models on the PGA TOUR.

The TSi models have proven to be a choice for many players on the TOUR and this week pros at the Travelers Championship will be able to get the new TSR drivers and fairway metals into tournament play for the first time. Justin Thomas was spotted with multiple drivers while he was practicing at the RBC Canadian Open but their is not confirmation on whether any TSR prototypes were among them, but it would makes sense if there was.

Titleist says the Tour seeding and validation process will take place over the next three days at TPC River Highlands. Reps will work with the players and look for feedback, a late step in the research and development process that will ultimately see the new clubs available to the public.

No date for consumer retail availability of of the TSR driver and fairways has yet to be shared by the company.

