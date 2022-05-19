Titleist Updates Two Pack of Golf Ball Options

Titleist has announced updates to two of their popular mid-price golf ball options, the Tour Soft and the Tour Speed.

The third generation Tour Soft ball gets a distance upgrade through a new aerodynamic package, a response to feedback from users, according to the company.

“The Tour Soft golfer prioritizes feel and seeks the softest possible, but they are also looking for all around performance,” said Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “The new Tour Soft has been reengineered for improved performance from tee through green.”

The Tour Soft retains its large core and soft feel but adds a newly formulated 346 dimple pattern to help the ball maintain lift during flight for more overall distamce.

“Just like any of our golf ball products, we are always looking for a dimple pattern that is specific to each model and works best for that design,” said Mike Madson, Senior Director, Research and Engineering. “In the new Tour Soft, we saw an opportunity to improve upon the aerodynamics and improve upon the longer distance players were seeking.”

According to Madson, the 346 quadrilateral dipyramid dimple design was not on the original radar for the new Tour Soft golf ball:

“Our team developed many designs and went down a myriad of paths from a research standpoint, but it wasn’t until the Tour Speed golf ball when we tested and determined the quadrilateral dipyramid dimple pattern made for a really efficient way to process an injection molded cover. We never planned to put the same pattern on the Tour Soft, and we looked at a multitude of other dimple counts and patterns within the same family that might work better. But when it came to optimized ball flight and total performance, the 346 quadrilateral dipyramid pattern was clearly the best.”

While it may have the same aerodynamic package as reformulated Tour Speed, in comparison, the Tour Soft will fly slightly lower due to the unique construction, primarily the large soft core as compared to the multi-layer Tour Speed.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: $44.99 CAD/dozen MAP | The New Titleist Tour Soft will be available in golf shops worldwide beginning May 20 in White and Yellow (#1-4).

While the dimple package may be the same as the Tour Soft, the Tour Speed, first introduced just two years ago, focuses on helping golfers squeeze out a little more, you guess it, ball speed.

This multi-layer ball does that will the help of a reformulated, faster, core, and a high flex casing layer to boost performance.

Golfers will find the ball flight a little flatter in the Tour Speed but the TPU cover helps control stopping power and spin on the greens.

“The key to the development process was successfully reformulating the core and high-flex casing layer to perform in conjunction with the proprietary Titleist Performance Urethane (TPU) cover to our stringent quality tolerances, so the golf ball performs consistently on every shot,” said Frederick Waddell, Director of Product Management.

“The Titleist Performance Urethane cover material is innovative and best in class,” said Mike Madson, Senior Director, Research and Engineering. “We did maintain the 346 quadrilateral dipyramid dimple pattern based on feedback from the Tour Speed golfer who prefers its penetrating mid-flight trajectory and long distance.”

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: $49.99 CAD/dozen MAP | The Titleist Tour Speed will be available in the U.S. on May 20th in White (#1-4) and on June 21st in Yellow (#1-4). It will be available in global markets beginning May 20th in both White and Yellow (#1-4).

