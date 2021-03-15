Product Watch: Wilson Buckingham Putters

No, they are not named for the the small town that is now part of Gatineau, Quebec, but you can pretend, if you like.

Today, Wilson Golf expanded their Infinite series of Wilson Staff putters with the men’s and women’s Buckingham models.

For those curious, it is actually named for a neighbourhood near the company’s headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

Like the other Infinite models, the Buckingham putters have a dark, matte finish to reduce glare and make the sight-lines more visible.

These mallets are designed to resist twisting at impact more, and incorporate a double-milled face for increased feel and more exacting specifications. They also have counter-balanced weighting to help the golfer better control their release for a smoother overall stroke.

There are nine models in the Wilson Staff Infinite line-up.

The Buckingham models come in right and left hand models in 34″ and 35″ lengths. They will sell for around (USD) $100.

