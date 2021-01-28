Golf Fitness by SwingFit: Hip Rotation Limitations – Test, Address & Improve

With Evan Bett, SwingFit Golf

Have you ever been told by your swing coach to turn your hips more? Do you ever feel discomfort in your hips and glutes or numbness in your legs? Are you frequently sitting at a desk for your job? Then this pertains to you. How would you know? Test yourself because if you’re not assessing, you’re guessing.

Hip rotation is one of the major contributors to lower back pain and injuries as well as limitations to producing power. Assess yourself, mobilize the joints and strengthen the muscles. If you pass the assessment drill then your lack of hip rotation in the golf swing is likely a result of poor fundamental mechanics!

Watch the video below for the tests and corrective exercises.

Train with purpose and swing healthy folks!

Evan Bett

PGA of Canada Associate Professional

TPI Golf Fitness Specialist

CHEK Golf Performance Specialist

CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach

