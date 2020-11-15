Golf Fitness by SwingFit – More Stability From Uneven Lies

With Evan Bett, SwingFit Golf

We’ve all been there. Ball way above your feet, sitting up on the lip of the bunker, nestled down in the bowl of grass the mower never reaches. Uneven lies are tricky as is, trying to predict exactly what kind of ball flight will come as a result is a guessing game unless your name is Tiger. They become even harder when you don’t have the strength or stability to hit the ball with a balanced swing.

These exercises are great for improving your range of motion in the hips from all angles and increasing both strength and stability from those uneven lies. If you play a lot of mountain golf or you belong to a club with a lot of camel humps or uneven fairways, work these into your exercise routines immediately and never fear a hillside again.

Evan Bett

PGA of Canada Associate Professional

TPI Golf Fitness Specialist

CHEK Golf Performance Specialist

CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach

