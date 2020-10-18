Golf Fitness by SwingFit – Golfer’s Strength Workout

Enjoy this little strength circuit, a mix of both beginner and intermediate exercises designed to prepare your body for the development of power. If you find any of these movements challenging, you need to revert back to more stability, core and basic body weight strength.

Golf-Specific Benefits:

One Arm Swiss Press

Full body integration and muscle recruitment

Enhance balance, endurance and core strength

Protect the shoulder from unnecessary wear and tear (compared to traditional Bench Press)

Cross Box Step Up

Improve consistency from uneven lies

Integrate movement of the hips, knees and ankle stabilizers

High Row & Reach

Integration of the legs, pelvis, trunk and shoulders/arms

Encourage rotational forces through the mid back

Maintain distance and prevent shoulder injuries

Single Leg Glute Bridge

Enhance balance and strength

Improve activation of the Gluteus muscles

Minimize and prevent low back injury/pain

External Cross Body Rotations

Improve and maintain rotator cuff strength and mobility

Prevent future shoulder injury

Enhance power and speed stimulus for more distance

Understand the body and swing connection and train with purpose. Work these into your current routines but don’t neglect the little things. Swing healthy folks!

For more workout examples such as these, checkout the FREE Golf Fitness E-Guide by clicking the banner link below.

Evan Bett

PGA of Canada Associate Professional

TPI Golf Fitness Specialist

CHEK Golf Performance Specialist

CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach

(Click the Banner below for a Free Golf Fitness E-Guide)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



