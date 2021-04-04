Golf Fitness by SwingFit: Yoga For Golfers – Dynamic Warm Up Routine

With Evan Bett, SwingFit Golf

Golf is an athletic sport that is both physically and mentally demanding. A regular yoga practice improves flexibility, muscular strength, and mobility. Yoga incorporates deep breathing to relax the mind and body, resulting in increased concentration and reduced stress.

Scientifically-proven and globally-recognized, Yoga For Golfers® (YFG) is a distinctly unique and proprietary yoga methodology that fuses Western biomechanical science with Eastern mind/body conditioning, applying it to every dimension of the golf swing, to drive immediate improvements in performance, right from the first tee. YFG delivers results for golf enthusiasts and golf professionals of every age at every level of ability.

Checkout Certified YFG Instructor, Megan McKenzie, Owner of Par72 Yoga and SwingFit YFG Coach, and work through this awesome dynamic warm-up routine that is sure to get you feeling limber, synchronized and balanced before your rounds of golf and even on your off-days as recovery!

Check out the SwingFit class schedule on our website and register for some drop-in online YFG sessions with Megan to start getting prepared for the upcoming season.

Train with purpose and swing healthy folks!

Evan Bett

PGA of Canada Associate Professional

TPI Golf Fitness Specialist

CHEK Golf Performance Specialist

CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach

