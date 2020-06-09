Golf Education: Effects of A Headwind Versus A Tailwind

Now that we are back on the golf course, many players are facing the same old challenges. Among them is understanding how wind will affect their golf shots and yardages.

Most golfers assume a headwind and a tailwind create a similar adjustment in yardages. That would not be correct and you can see that every time one of our approaches into the wind falls short.

So what is the story on how the golf ball is impacted by wind and why headwinds can be so difficult to deal with?

The good people at TrackMan Golf have an easy explanation. Watch this video and improve your golf education.