Video Tip: Improve Your Path For Better Drives

w/ Kevin Haime, PGA of Canada Professional

Here’s another great drill to help you hit better tee shots.

Simply, set up a hitting station like I have here in the video with an alignment stick a foot behind the ball and angled slightly inside a proper takeaway path. This drill really helps golfers who pull the club in behind them too much during their backswing. This drill encourages a nice wide takeaway and an inside to outside downswing path.

Your task here is simple. Keep your driver head outside the stick during your takeaway and inside the stick during your downswing into the ball.

This drill will encourage the proper sequencing and swing path for better, squarer tee shots.