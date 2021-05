Plenty of golfers are working on their putting these days. Yes, technique is always a big discussion but there are many elements that contribute to this part of the game.

8-time PGA TOUR winner Brad Faxon, acknowledged as one of the finest putters in the game, and now consulting for other players, shared some thoughts this week on YouTube.

It’s an interesting listen.

If you want to hear more from Brad Faxon – he was a guest on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast back in 2019. You can hear that episode at this link.

