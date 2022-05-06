Square Your Putter To Make More Putts

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | We have focused a lot on the golf swing through the majority of the golf tips on the Lesson Tee but this tip is to help you with your putting. As with a lot of our instruction using a simple teaching prop can make this drill so much easier…this time Kevin and Jake demonstrate how you can use a ruler to help with squaring your putter. Enjoy this golf tip from the Kevin Haime Golf School and be sure to subscribe to this channel to ensure you get all of the latest Lesson Tee tips each week.

