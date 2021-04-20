The Grip: 25th Anniversary Golf Tips with Kevin Haime

Some golf tips are timeless. For your 25th anniversary we are having PGA of Canada Professional Kevin Haime dig back into the archives of Flagstick to explore tips he wrote for the golf magazine over the years.

To put a modern spin on the instruction articles, Kevin, along with son and PGA Professional Jake Haime, are recording videos to share here about the tips.

We’ll have five videos in this series. Each tip will represent each five year period of the magazine, from 1996 to 2021.

Enjoy and please be sure to like the video, subscribe to the FlagstickGolf channel, and hit the notification bell so you don’t miss an installment.

