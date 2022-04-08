Understanding Takeaway With 3D Motion Capture Technology

KEVIN HAIME GOLF SCHOOL | Our Feature Instruction this week involves the use of Kevin’s Gears 3D Motion Capture technology. The way that golf instructors teach the swing to their student has continued to evolve. While nothing will ever replace the knowledge and understanding of the golf swing and how everything works, technology has enable golf instructors the ability to explain things with a far more visual approach whether it be launch monitors, video or motion capture.

Have a watch and be sure to check out the Flagstick YouTube Channel for this and other awesome tips from the Kevin Haime Golf School

