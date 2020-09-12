Video Tip: Grooving Your Draw Swing

w/ Kevin Haime, PGA of Canada Member

Here’s another great drill to help you hit better tee shots.

This is my favourite anti-slice drill for better drives. Simply pull your trailing foot back to encourage an inside out path into the ball. You’ll find it virtually impossible to slice a ball when you pull your trailing foot so far from your regular stance position. This drill virtually eliminates a body sway and really helps you feel what an inside out downswing feels like.

Start with 1/2 swings and work your way up to full swings. I’ve seen many golfers who have sliced their tee shots for years hit a draw after just a few swings using this drill.