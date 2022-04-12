Golf Travel: Destination Golf Portugal Guide For 2022-2023 is available

Golf tourism has been hard hit over the last two years but slowly the industry is rebounding. That means the return of promotions and guides to help golf travelers plan their future travels.

Golfers are eager to return to seeking out golf destinations, among them those on continental Europe.

One country that is looking to engage golfers is Portugal, and in response Destination Golf Media has recently published their Portugal golf destination travel guide for 2022-23.

The guide will help golfers decide where they want to play and stay.

A note from them on the guide and what Portugal offers:

“There are over eighty golf courses to choose from, with Championship designs by renowned architects who used the natural terrain and coastline to create their works of art. New courses are also being built, such as Ombria Resort (Algarve) and Comporta Dunes (Lisbon), which are due to open soon. Portugal is a fascinating country for tourism, and the travelling golfer is spoilt with a wealth of choice, but it’s our “Editors Choice” recommendations that deserve your best attention for this year. If you would like further information about Golf in Portugal, be sure to check out our blog at www.destinationgolf.travel which is regularly updated with travel news, resort features, destination features, competitions and more.”

You can find the guide at this link.

