Golf Travel: Myrtle Beach Welcomes Canadian Golfers With Package Offers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – When the U.S.-Canadian land border reopens November 8, America’s most popular golf destination will welcome its friends from north of the border with a trio of special offers from some of the area’s leading golf package providers.

America’s northern border has been closed to recreational land travel for 16 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing many Canadians from enjoying a Myrtle Beach golf trip, and they will return to a destination ready to greet them with an array of incentives to complement great golf. Among the standout golf packages Canadians will have to choose from are:

GolfTrek is offering an “At Par” special, converting American prices into Canadian dollars as if the two nation’s currencies were exchanging at an equal rate. Given the current strength of the American dollar, the “At Par” offer, which will allow Canadians to construct a custom package, will provide nearly 20 percent savings. Groups must book for at least three nights and can play any of Myrtle Beach’s nearly 90 courses, including acclaimed layouts such as the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Tidewater Golf Club and Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links.

The “Winter Golf Getaway” from Caledonia Golf Vacations is a 3-night, 4-round package that includes golf at True Blue Golf Club and Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, a pair of Mike Strantz designs ranked among America’s top 100 public courses. The offer also includes accommodations at True Blue Resort and complementary range balls. True Blue and Caledonia offer equally spectacular yet contrasting experiences. Caledonia plays amidst a stunning piece of lowcountry property, showcasing the area’s natural beauty, while True Blue is a modern design, using large fairways, greens and waste bunkers to create a challenge that is as stunning visually as it is stimulating to play.

MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com is offering its “All Inclusive” package, allowing players to choose from all 21 Founders Group International courses while providing the option to add range balls, lunch off the menu, and two draft beers for an additional $5. Among the award-winning layouts to choose from are TPC Myrtle Beach (Tom Fazio), Grande Dunes Resort Course (Roger Rulewich), Pawleys Plantation (Jack Nicklaus) and King’s North at Myrtle Beach National (Arnold Palmer). Newly restored Pine Lakes Country Club, known affectionately as the “Granddaddy,” is also part of the “All Inclusive” lineup and golfers have been flocking to the area’s first course.

