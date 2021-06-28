Golf Travel – The Lost Hole at Southern Pines

Southern Pines, N.C. – While many things is golf had a bit of pause over the last year or so, work continues at some golf courses who look to welcome back a flood of travelers in the near future.

One of those is the Southern Pines Golf Club in the Sandhills Region of North Carolina.

Golf has been played on their site for the last 115 years, and the club is tapping back into their heritage during current re-design work being done by Dennis Franz. That includes restoring a par three hole created by acclaimed architect Donald Ross and abandoned in the mid 1900’s.

It’s a fascinating project that many visitors will appreciate when it opens this Fall.

Read the full story at this link.