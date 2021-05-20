Golf Travel with The Preferred Lie: Major Detour – Southern Pines (Pinehurst)

It’s no secret that the team here at Flagstick love the Pinehurst area of North Carolina. Many trips and the stories that came of them has cemented it as one of the best destinations in the world of golf for us.

What’s more fun is seeing the Home of American Golf through the eyes of others who love the game just as much as we do.

That’s why we appreciate the premiere of the latest work from our golf family members, The Preferred Lie. In their latest short film they share why they came to love the Sandhills region and what it means to them.

Enjoy and be sure to check out The Preferred Lie YouTube Channel and Website.

