Travel: The History Of Cape Breton’s Highlands Links Explored

April 21, 2020 Scott MacLeod Golf Travel 0

Cape Breton Highlands, Photo: Scott MacLeod
In 2016 Highlands Links, one of Canada finest golf courses, celebrated its 75th anniversary. The course, located in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, is tucked lovingly between the oceans and the mountains on marvellous terrain. For those who have had the pleasure of experiencing this course, which has recently underwent many improvements under the supervision of operators GolfNorth, you can appreciate how iconic of a destination is has become. One thing that is not lost on the current operations is their past. The roots of Highlands Links are rich with stories, much like all of Cape Breton. One only has to walk the halls at the affiliated Keltic Lodge Resort and see the many black and white photographs that line their walls to appreciate it for yourself. Another person who has a great love for the heritage of Highlands Links is noted Canadian golf architect Ian Andrew. Andrew, who has done extensive work on the property has recently penned an essay on the history of the courses’ development. It’s an insightful read about a place he first visited in 1981. Please take some time to have a look and also see the many great photographs he included, at the GolfClubAtlas.com website. You can find the direct link here. Sign up for our free FGM Digest Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.

