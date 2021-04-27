Golf Canada & COBRA PUMA GOLF Extend Partnership To Support Junior Golf

(April 27, 2021 – Golf Canada) – Golf Canada and COBRA PUMA GOLF announced today a four-year extension of their partnership in junior golf and the Golf Canada Junior Skills Challenge through 2024.

Through their deeper partnership, PUMA Golf becomes the official headwear, apparel, and footwear partner of the Golf Canada Junior Skills Challenge, an interactive program focused on developing the key golf skills of putting, chipping and driving. COBRA Golf will also become the official golf equipment partner of the Golf Canada Junior Skills Challenge.

“COBRA PUMA GOLF has been an incredibly strong supporter of junior golf in this country and we are thrilled to extend our partnership,” said Golf Canada Chief Commercial Officer John Sibley. “Both high-performance brands, COBRA and PUMA, have aligned well with our efforts to build excitement through competition among the country’s top young players and we are excited to work together to identify emerging talent and enhance the local, provincial and national components of the Junior Skills Challenge.”

The agreement extends COBRA PUMA GOLF’s long-term support of junior golf in Canada, which dates back to the 2014 season with the game’s National Sport Federation.

“We are proudly extending our partnership with Golf Canada to deliver a national junior program that helps cultivate our next generation of great Canadian golfers,” said Dwayne Boecker, Head of Golf at COBRA PUMA GOLF – Canada. “The on-course skills training and coast-to-coast engagement supports our commitment to provide Canadian youth opportunities to learn to play.”

The Junior Skills Challenge unites a network of local Junior Skills events hosted at golf facilities across the country. An online National Leaderboard allows site coordinators and PGA of Canada professionals to upload players’ scores to track improvement and rank players by age group and scores.

COBRA PUMA GOLF will provide regional and national event prizing in addition to outfitting each of the provincial and national Junior Skills Challenge event coordinators.

The 2021 Golf Canada Junior Skills Challenge program will begin in May with the top ranked qualifiers on the national leaderboard from July 19, 2019 to August 3, 2021 (cut-off date) will be invited to compete in the National Final held in Ontario later this fall. Provincial qualifiers will be open events in 2021 to allow participants to qualify directly into the Junior Skills National Final.

