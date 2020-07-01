NGCOA Kids Golf Free Program Back For 20th Season

Ottawa, ON – Hundreds of NGCOA Canada member golf courses are offering free golf to kids under the age of sixteen who are accompanied by a paying adult during the Take A Kid To The Course program beginning on July 6, 2020. Please call your local participating course to book your tee times in advance. A map featuring participating courses is available at www.kidsgolffree.ca.

Now in its 20th season, Take A Kid To The Course is a family-oriented initiative that encourages seasoned, occasional and new golfers to take a kid to the golf course for quality time in the fresh air. It is now more important than ever to find ways to get kids outside in a safe and engaging setting. The Take A Kid To The Course program is a great opportunity to experience the benefits of family golf… And it’s fun!

“After months of staying inside, online business meetings and virtual learning; families are eager to get outside and engage in fun physical activities” says Jeff Calderwood, CEO, NGCOA Canada. “Golf is such a healthy and safe activity, and Take A Kid To The Course is a fantastic way for families to enjoy the sport together. So I encourage all parents to take advantage of this opportunity for some free golf for your kids!”.

In addition to free golf, participants have the chance to win one of four All-Inclusive 2021 Cuban hotel packages courtesy of Meliá Hotels International Cuba. Golfers are asked to post an image at the course to social media and tag @kidsgolffree to participate.

The NGCOA Canada thanks the National Sponsors; Tee-On Golf Systems Inc., The Toro Company, Ultramar and Bluewave Energy, and The Almonte Sign Company and the Prize Sponsor; Meliá Hotels International Cuba.