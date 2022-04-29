Ottawa Valley Golf Association Teams Up With The Marshes For OVGA Girls Golf League

Ottawa, Ont. (April 29, 2022) – The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) and The Marshes Golf Club are pleased to announce the launch of a new golf league in west-end Ottawa for girls between the ages of 12 and 18.

The OVGA Girls Golf League at the Marshes is a casual league that focuses on enjoyment of the game in a friendly environment. The new league will operate from early June through end of August on Sunday afternoons at the 9-hole Marchwood course at The Marshes. Introduction to the basic principles of the game will also be available at the Marshes practice facilities.

“The Ottawa Valley Golf Association is very excited to partner with The Marshes to support and promote girls golf in the region,” says Jim Davidson, OVGA Director of Player Development. “The Marchwood par-3 course is a perfect location for this new league which we hope will grow to other areas of the city in future years”.

“I am more than happy to help grow the game in our Ottawa Valley Zone and to provide a home for our youth to explore this wonderful game of golf,” adds Jon Stevenson, Head Golf Professional at The Marshes. “As a golfer who has experienced a world class junior program coordinated by Sam Young, I understand the importance of these programs. The OVGA team are the perfect group to help execute this program.” For more information and registration inquiries, please contact Jim Davidson, Director of Player Development for the OVGA, at juniors@ovga.org.

