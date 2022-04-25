As Flagstick continues to embark on a new journey with our brand we decided early on in the process of this complete rebranding of Flagstick to design, produce and make available a very “LIMITED EDITION” Flagstick Headcover.
These PU Leather Headcovers will fit any driver and feature the new Flagstick branding and look very sharp in the solid blue with the sky blue FLAG logo at the top of the headcover. There will only be a limited number of these headcover produced and they will be arriving at our offices on May 15, 2022, ready to ship out to all that want them.
As of now we will be taking payment to pre-order yours today. Simply fill out the Pre-Order Form at the bottom and submit it, then send your e-transfer to jbauder@flagstick.com and your “LIMITED EDITION” Flagstick Headcover is reserved.